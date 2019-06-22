Man charged with murder after wife dies during argument



PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – GBI is investigating what led up to a domestic dispute that turned deadly.

Early Saturday morning, Port Wentworth Police arrested 42-year-old Christopher Scott. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was denied bond and is being held in the Chatham County Jail.

Family members tell News 3 that Scott lived with his wife, 39-year-old Tiffany Scott. GBI says she died as result of the dispute.

GBI says it happened on Lakeshore Boulevard in the Lakeshore Subdivision in Port Wentworth.

GBI could not confirm how Tiffany Scott died. Neighbors say they heard a single gunshot late last night.

They say that is when a swarm of police officers rushed to the small neighborhood.

A family member says Tiffany Scott is from Homestead, Florida. She has a daughter who lived with the couple at the time.

The family member says the couple married in April 2018.

GBI is helping Port Wentworth with the investigation. Stick with News 3 for updates.