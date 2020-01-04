Man charged with armed robbery, sexual assault after hostage situation at Illinois bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A man has been arrested after a near seven hour police standoff at a Credit Union in Illinois Friday.
The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Nicholas August. Investigators told Eyewitness News he entered the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street and ordered everyone to get out. However, he took a female employee hostage.
Shortly before 9 p.m., hostage negotiators convinced August to surrender. Once he was in custody, police discovered he was armed with a pellet gun.
Police say during the standoff, August sexually assaulted the hostage. She was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
August is now charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and aggravated unlawful restraint. His is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on $2 million bond.