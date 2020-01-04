Man charged with armed robbery, sexual assault after hostage situation at Illinois bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A man has been arrested after a near seven hour police standoff at a Credit Union in Illinois Friday.

Nicholas August, 39

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Nicholas August. Investigators told Eyewitness News he entered the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street and ordered everyone to get out. However, he took a female employee hostage.

Shortly before 9 p.m., hostage negotiators convinced August to surrender. Once he was in custody, police discovered he was armed with a pellet gun.

Police say during the standoff, August sexually assaulted the hostage. She was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

(Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)

August is now charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and aggravated unlawful restraint. His is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on $2 million bond.