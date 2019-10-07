Man charged in August 29 homicide in Savannah’s Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together to make an arrest in the August 29 homicide in Yamacraw Village.

SPD officers responded to the 400 block of W. Bryan Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 32 year old Travis Eady suffering from gunshot wounds. Eady was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives identified 23 year old Jaudan Walker as the suspect in this case.

The VCTF and SERFTF worked together to gain intelligence on Walker’s location, and on October 6, information was collected that Walker was in the Frazier Homes area.

Officers made contact with Walker in the area of Gwinnet and Montgomery streets, and he was successfully apprehended. He has been charged with murder and was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center without incident.