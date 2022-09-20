SPRINGFIELD, Ga (WSAV) — A Springfield man faced multiple charges last week including rape and child molestation.

According to Effingham County jail records, Tyler Hood, 28, is being charged with three counts of felony sodomy, one count of aggravated child molestation, two counts of statutory rape, two counts of child molestation, and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The incident report says that police were called to the home after being notified that Hood was having sexual relations with a 15 year old and a 17 year old babysitter. Hood had been a family friend for several years.

Both teenagers told police that they had previously performed sexual acts with Hood.

One of the teenager told deputies that she felt pressured into having a sexual relationship with Hood because of text messages he had sent her according to the incident report.

Additionally, the incident report also states that the 15 year-old victim had been involved with Hood sexually since she was 14 years old.

Hood was a member of the 165th Airlift Wing of the National Guard. A Spokesperson from the 165th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office says they “are aware of the allegations involving a member of the 165th Airlift Wing. The Georgia National Guard takes these allegations very seriously. [They] will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement.”

Hood has been booked into the Effingham County Jail.