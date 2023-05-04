CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department says a man was arrested on multiple child molestation charges and that there could be more victims that have not yet come forward.

Terry Boman, 59, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child molestation, one count of felony aggravated child molestation, and three counts of felony statutory rape.

Bowman attacked three victims between the ages of 13 and 15. Police say that Boman did not meet the three victims at a church or school setting and are not related to Boman.

The Chatham County Police Department is asking victims to contact them so they can receive services and so that more information can be gathered.

Boman has lived in both Georgia and South Carolina.

Anyone has been victimized by Boman, or has information that may be useful in the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 912- 651- 4717. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips .

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, and the age of the victims, the Chatham County Police Department will not have further comment or release additional details on the investigation