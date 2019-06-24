Man arrested for woman’s murder following ‘verbal dispute’ in Lowcountry

LOBECO, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities in the Lowcountry are investigating a shooting incident that left a 37-year-old woman dead Saturday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies were called to a home on Polite Family Lane in Lobeco.

Authorities believe Shalonda Johnson, 37, of Ladson, South Carolina, was shot and killed by 41-year-old Andre Mitchell following a “verbal dispute.”

Deputies located Mitchell and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

BCSO says a forensic autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

