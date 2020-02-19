Man arrested, accused of entering autos in Statesboro and Swainsboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities have arrested a man accused in entering auto investigations in Statesboro and Swainsboro.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, officers responded to the area of Rucker Lane and Georgia Avenue for entering auto complaints back in December and January.

Police say credit cards were stolen in these incidents which were later used to make purchases at several locations in Statesboro.

Through video surveillance, detectives were able to identify James Phillips, 26, of Swainsboro, as the offender, according to Statesboro Police.

Warrants were issued for Phillips for two counts of entering auto, four counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Meanwhile, detectives were contacted by the Swainsboro Police Department about Phillips who was wanted for entering autos in their jurisdiction as well as a felony probation violation.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Statesboro Police Department’s Impact Team located and arrested Phillips at the Red Roof Inn on South Main Street in Statesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

According to Statesboro Police, officers searched his room and also found a “quantity of drugs.”

Phillips was taken to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending a court hearing.

Authorities ask anyone with information on these cases to contact detectives at 912-764-9911.