Man accused in 2018 Fort Stewart murder pleads not guilty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of killing an Army wife who lived on Fort Stewart has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, 27-year-old Stafon Davis was indicted in the July 2018 shooting of Abree Boykin, 24, while her husband was deployed.

The indictment accuses Davis of Premeditated Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The suspect appeared in court this week, pleading not guilty. He remains without bond in Palm Beach County Jail in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Davis will be required to appear in the Southern District of Georgia for further proceedings.