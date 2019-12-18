Mail carrier’s best friend: Facebook group dedicated to dogs greeting UPS drivers

(WIAT) — If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, then we’ve got the Facebook group for you.

Meet “UPS Dogs,” the Facebook group all about the dogs that UPS drivers meet while on their routes.

You can find the full Facebook page here. Below is a preview of some of the adorable posts you’ll find:

Even though the group is called “UPS Dogs,” the posts aren’t limited to just pups. Cats, emus, sheep and more have also been featured on the page.

With last minute holiday shopping in full swing, we can only hope that means an increase in posts from our new favorite Facebook group.