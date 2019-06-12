Lyft offering half off rides home from Savannah breweries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lyft Southeast is partnering with the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild and encouraging people to drink responsibly.
Lyft is offering 50% off trips home from six Savannah breweries. It is a part of their summer Ride Smart program, which includes 60 breweries and bars across the state of Georgia.
To get a discounted ride, customers take a Lyft ride to a participating business and show their receipt to the taproom staff. They will then be given a coupon code for 50% off their ride home.
The participating taprooms in Savannah are:
- Moon River Brewing Co.
- Southbound Brewing Co.
- Service Brewing Co.
- Two Tides Brewing Co.
- Coastal Empire Brewing Co.
- Ghost Coast Distillery
Savannah businesses interested in participating can fill out an interest form directly here.