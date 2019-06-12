Lyft offering half off rides home from Savannah breweries

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft driver opens the Lyft app on his phone while waiting for a fare in Pittsburgh. Lyft set the price for its stock at $72 per share late Thursday, March 28, 2019, setting the stage for the ride-hailing pioneer’s hotly anticipated stock market debut. (AP Photo/Gene […]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lyft Southeast is partnering with the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild and encouraging people to drink responsibly.

Lyft is offering 50% off trips home from six Savannah breweries. It is a part of their summer Ride Smart program, which includes 60 breweries and bars across the state of Georgia.

To get a discounted ride, customers take a Lyft ride to a participating business and show their receipt to the taproom staff. They will then be given a coupon code for 50% off their ride home.

The participating taprooms in Savannah are:

Moon River Brewing Co.

Southbound Brewing Co.

Service Brewing Co.

Two Tides Brewing Co.

Coastal Empire Brewing Co.

Ghost Coast Distillery

Savannah businesses interested in participating can fill out an interest form directly here.