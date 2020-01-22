Lucky’s Market closing Savannah store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of employees across the country will be looking for new jobs Tuesday after Lucky’s Market announced it will close stores throughout the nation, including one in Savannah.

In a Facebook post, Lucky’s Market Savannah confirmed the closing late Tuesday night. The health and community-focused grocery chain has loyal customers who say they are disappointed over the news.

“I thought it was a big mistake. I’ve been shopping here since the doors have opened. I’ve enjoyed the shopping experience. It’s a great store,” said Luke Larimore.

Many on social media say they chose to shop at the store for its bulk section and great customer service. Lucky’s is located on Savannah’s Southside off Abercorn Street.

Progressive Grocer reports Lucky’s Market is closing 32 of 39 stores in ten other states, including Florida and Missouri.

According to its Facebook post, Lucky’s Market Savannah will sell products at a discounted price beginning on Wednesday.

Store managers were not available Tuesday night for a comment on why the stores are closing.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 for updates.