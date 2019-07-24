Lowcounty firefighters working to extinguish fire at massive trash heap

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Fire officials responded to a fire at a massive trash pile Wednesday morning.

At around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jasper County Fire Department responded to calls from businesses in the area that there was heavy smoke coming from the heap. Firefighters sprayed water on the pile all morning, and are still at work.

WSAV’s Andrew Davis reported on the trash pile, which is actually supposed to be recyclable construction debris, on Tuesday. Residents near the area said the pile is always burning underneath, but that today the smoke and fire was bigger than usual, so the fire department was called.





The pile also caught fire back in 2015 and took firefighters 31 hours to extinguish.

Andrew Davis will have more on this story tonight on News 3.