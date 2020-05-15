Lowcountry school shows off its Seniors in a BIG way

One Lowcountry school wants to make sure everyone can see how proud they are of their senior class.

John Paul II Catholic school hung up posters of the entire 2020 graduating class out front, right along Highway 170 in Ridgeland.

The 41 pictures will be on display attached to trees until graduation which was moved to June 20th.

“Everybody can see it and they can see what these kids mean to us this is what makes JPII special,” explains John McCarthy, Principal, John Paul II. “We are a family these kids are our kids and they will always be our kids.”

The students worked with the administration to approve an in-person graduation later in the Summer.

The posters will be placed six feet apart at the Graduation ceremony so Seniors and their families can enjoy them, while practicing social distancing.