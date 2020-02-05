Lowcountry School looks to inspire and raise money at the same time

Movies can inspire us in many ways

One local school is hoping a film festival will spur people to help fund classes and children’s futures.

It’s a beautiful lesson in life, the environment and much more. That’s the goal of “Mountainfilm”, a touring film festival that looks to inspire students.

For a second straight year these outdoor-themed short films are coming to Hilton Head Island.

The Coligny Theater is hosting the two show benefit Friday night.

The Island Academy of Hilton Head hopes kids and adults will stop by to see them for themselves, all while helping out a great cause, the school itself.

“The school was started five years ago for parents who really wanted their kids to be excited about learning. hungry for knowledge and even passionate in the pursuit of knowledge,” said Jennifer WInzeler of the Island Academy of Hilton Head. “and that remains the school’s mission and its very much in alignment with Mountainfilm’s mission. Mountainfilm’s mission is to use art film and ideas to inspire people to make a better world.”

The shows will be at 4:30 with a more family-friendly set of movies. Then the main event will be at 7:30 with a different set of short films. Food, beer and wine will be available.

All the proceeds will go directly to the school.

Folks can find out more information about the event, purchase tickets or become a sponsor on the event page:

http://www.hhiacademy.com/events

Or go directly to the purchase ticket page:

https://www.accelevents.com/e/MountainfilmonTourHiltonHead