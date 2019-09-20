Lowcountry school “Goes Gold” to support one of their own

A Lowcountry school shined on Thursday as they dressed up to honor a classmate fighting a deadly disease.

Michelle Compasano is a 6-year-old battling Leukemia. A kindergartner at St Francis Catholic School, she’s been in and out of the hospital and almost ready to come back to class.

Her classmates say they are ready to have Michelle back.

“Hi Michelle we hope you feel better. We miss you!”

The entire school showed their support for Michelle by “going gold” on Thursday. Dozens of kids dressed up in gold outfits as part of the school’s “Spirit Day”.

But it didn’t stop with the outfits. The kids brought donations for CURE Childhood Cancer.

St Francis’ 225 students raised more than $1300 for research to help kids fight against cancer.

If you would like to help, just go to https://curechildhoodcancer.org/