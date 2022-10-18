BEAUFORT, S.C (WSAV) — The Lowcountry is mourning the loss of a local chairman who sought to make a difference in the world around him.

The Beaufort County school district says David Striebinger was a man that put the needs of his school district before his own.

Striebinger passed away early Sunday morning. A statement was made by his wife and posted on her Facebook page. He served on the board which represents the second district which includes Beaufort, Lady’s Island, and St. Helena.

Dr. Frank Rodriguez, Superintendent of Beaufort County Schools says, his words will forever live in the district.

Rodriguez says “David was an outstanding board member, and David will be missed greatly here in our system because David cared deeply about the kids that serve here in Beaufort County. That drove David to service of serving on the school board. David wanted great outcomes for kids”.

In 2021, he was named chairman and served in that role until his death. before serving on the school board, Striebinger was in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was the board treasurer for the disabilities foundation of Beaufort.

His friend and colleague, Cathy Robine who serves as vice-chair for the school board says Striebinger was a valued the voices of others.

Robine says “He was thoughtful, he listened. You know not, those aren’t easy things to do when you’re on a board and you have people coming from you, at you from all different angles. So, to listen to everyone’s point of view, to be thoughtful”.

He was also someone that strived to make a difference for staff and students.

Rodriguez says “David thought deeply about matters, he knew that decisions made at the board level and decisions made at the school district level were important decisions that required deep any analysis and thinking in order to improve the systems”.

The Beaufort County school board will hold a moment of silence at tonight’s meeting as well as remarks for David Striebinger.