Lowcountry restaurants dealing with “new normal” after Governor orders dining room shutdown

The shutdown of all in-restaurant dining in South Carolina hit many local businesses hard.

It is especially difficult for some of the people who work in the foodservice industry.

On Hilton Head Island, the CRAB Restaurant Group notified their employees in a letter they would be getting one-week severance pay and then get laid off.

“We do not know how long this will last and need to make sure there is a restaurant to come back to when this is over.” explained Managing partner Brendan Reilly in that letter.”We will assist you in acquiring Unemployment benefits. We realize this does not equal what you are accustomed to making.”

Letter from owners to CRAB Group employees

Smaller restaurants like Tio’s Latin American Kitchen are fighting to keep the doors open long term as well.

“It hit us like a ton of bricks at first,” Sally said about the Governor’s mandate to close the restaurant to inside dining. “and then you immediately go into planning. We are sad, but we know that it is necessary.”

Tio’s owners Linden and Sally Zuniga have been doing banner business in their Shelter Cove location, but the new rules have left them only with a skeleton staff, and a table for carry-out orders outside.

“We are fighters and we want to keep going and want to be here and try to have as much normalcy as possible, not only for our staff but definitely for our customers,” said Sally.

Her husband and head chef Linden is here still cooking by himself to keep costs down.

The numbers haven’t been great. Business is down by about 2/3. But that hasn’t changed the staff’s demeanor.

“The customers are having a good laugh with our signs outside and we are waving and we are keeping our distance and we are following the rules as well, but we have to put humor into it too because its a stressful time for everybody.”

Tio’s using humor to help get through a difficult situation

Sally and Linden are hoping to take some of that stress off their employees.. Every dollar they make in the next few days is going directly to the staff, to their Tio’s family.

“We talked to them privately and said you don’t have to tell anyone,” explains Sally. “If you need us we will feed you we will feed your family, we will get you through. Whatever it may be, it might be helping with a bill, might be food or gas money, whatever. we are definitely a family and we plan to keep it that way.”

Now they just hope that the island residents help them by ordering as long as Tio’s keeps the doors open.

“The community is going to suffer from this,” said Sally. “We are based on tourism and everyone needs to remember that. we are a service industry we are a service island and we need to take care of our own.”

“The people who are fortunate who live here and not work or retire. I hope that people can support local businesses and remember who takes care of them on a regular basis.”