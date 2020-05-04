Lowcountry restaurants offer outdoor seating options again

It was a day many people in the Lowcountry have been waiting for.

Some restaurants are beginning to open outdoor seating for customers again.

Governor Henry McMaster rescinded an order last week which now allows restaurants to serve customers outdoors again.

Restaurant owners and managers were walking around Monday afternoon with smiles on their faces after finally seeing some people in their seats.

“Seeing people eating and enjoying themselves brought a natural smile to my face,” explained Alan Wolf of the SERG Restaurant Group. “It’s something we haven’t seen for five weeks at this point.”

While they know this pandemic isn’t over yet, everyone here is hopeful this is a sign of the beginning of the end.

From the look at the faces of people at Dockside restaurant on Hilton Head, five weeks was long enough for them as well.

Dockside is one of the 10 SERG Group restaurants back open, joining many others in both Hilton Head and Bluffton with outdoor dining possibilities.

“The sense was somewhat relief but there’s a lot of caution,” said Wolf. “I’ve actually spoken to several restaurants this morning. Everyone’s fingers crossed that we don’t screw this up, that we all behave like we are supposed to, follow the rules we have ahead of us because we think that’s the faster return to a healthy local economy.”

The look is a little different than when the restaurant shut down. Tables are now eight feet apart, which means some have been stacked in the corner to make room for now.

The bar will only be about a third full to keep social distancing in place.

But there’s still room for a 100 people or more.. safely.

“Cleaning the restrooms, the door handles, things that are normally touched. Every single utensil and condiment will have that extra attention more frequently than ever before,” explains Wolf.

“We are sanitizing tables, cleaning all the doorknobs, cleaning everything that we can that everybody touches,” explains Linden Zuniga, Owner/Chef at Tio’s Latin American Kitchen.

As the sign on the window says, Tio’s in Shelter Cove is open.

Their patio which once had 13 tables is now down to seven for everyone’s protection. But Auniga says even one sit down customer is good news for this small business.

“We are going to go through this week, see how it is,” says Linden. “Maybe next week we see another step, how it is going to be. Hopefully, in a few weeks, we can be fully operating.”

“Our expectations were nothing So we were preparing not to open our restaurants until June 1 June 15, so everything in advance of that we feel like is a bonus.”

So far so good for both restaurants.

Tio’s had people waiting to sit down even before the shelter cove spot opened at noon Monday.

By Noon Monday, Dockside has 150 reservations for dinner. A lot of people are ready for something other than a home-cooked meal on this night.