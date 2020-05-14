Lowcountry neighbors help tornado victim rebuild

YEMASSEE, SC (WSAV) – People in the Lowcountry are still recovering from a deadly tornado that ripped through Hampton County back in April.

Five people were killed and dozens left homeless.

“I sat here watched the lightning through the window and i really didn’t get nervous. But i got nervous when i got to that door,” explains Clara Mickens. “I said oh my god I stayed through all of this.”

That’s all Clara Mickens remembers the morning the tornado passed by her house.

The 86 year old is frail, unable to walk, with no phone. She had to call out, yell over the debris blocking her door for help. Luckily a paramedic was passing by and worked to get her free.

“They had to cut a path from the highway and get up her with a stretcher to get me,” remembers Mickens.

86 year old Clara was taken to the hospital, only to come back to her family home since 1946 days later. A home broken by downed tree limbs and water and no way to fix it.

“And we just kept collecting and collecting and collecting,” said Garry Gibbs.

Garry Gibbs heard about Clara’s plight and went to her neighbors in Yemassee Zone 4, an area miles away from the site, asking for help.

“This was just 10 miles from us, it could have been us,” said Gibbs. “People just said where do I go how do I do this what do I do.”

What they did was collect $1250 for Clara.

“We are part of the community now and we are part of Zone D and we have tried to pull together on a variety of projects and when Garry told us there was someone in need you could help but contribute,” said JD Shannon, a Zone 4 neighbor who donated.

“I thought we’d collect a little bit,” said Gibbs. “I mean whatever anybody could give would be appreciated but it just went to the top.”

Mickens now has a new roof, new ceiling, new friends and a new appreciation for her community.

“I now know in this area people stick with one another,” smiled Mickens.

After our story aired another $500 in donations came in to help Mickens with her cleanup and repair.

If you would like to help you can send donations in Clara’s name to the Yemassee Police Department.