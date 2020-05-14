Lowcountry nail salons focusing on safety before reopening

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Hair and nail salons will open in the Lowcountry and throughout South Carolina on Monday and many are already prepared for their first customers.

Nail Tech on Hilton Head Island has created makeshift pods for anyone getting a pedicure. Each area is covered by a shower curtain on all sides, with a small hole left open at the front for the customer to put their feet out to be cut and painted.

Plexiglass shields now cover the manicure stations for the safety of both customer and technician.

Owners say while they focused on safety, they are also aware that making a profit may be harder due to a price increase on the products they use. Everything from alcohol to masks to wipes has seen a jump in costs.

“Normally the masks, for the whole box we pay $10,” explains Bobby Nguyen, Owner of Nail Tech: “Now it is becoming $50-60. Everything costs more. Including the product remover and alcohol.”

For safety, Nguyen will only allow half the normal number of customers inside the shop at a time.

Nguyen says despite the increased costs and limited customers, he hopes to not have to increase prices.