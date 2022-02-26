SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – With tensions growing, Lowcountry lawmakers are focused on the Ukraine and the President’s response to the conflict.

South Carolina First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace calls it “very scary” to see how aggressive Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been already.

She says she was on a call with some Pacific allies earlier in the day who all agree it will take the western world to come together and make sure he knows this is “not okay”.

But she does not believe what the United States has done so far is enough.

“President Biden says he is going to go toe to toe with Russia but so far it feels like footsie,” said Mace.

“We are doing all this what seems like last minute. It feels too slow and its been not enough yet we have known for 9 months that Putin has been building up forces on the Ukraine border.”



South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham echoed those opinions in a statemnt:

The Biden Administration continues to misread the moment.

“We should not be seeking permission from allies to go after Putin and his cronies. We should move ahead forcefully against Putin, a war criminal, and demand our allies join us!

“Putin and his inner circle live large all over the world. It is past time for democracies to bring him to account.

“Not giving clarity to Putin about what would happen if he invaded Ukraine was a mistake. Not going after him personally is an even bigger mistake.

“The only language Putin understands is strength.”

“When it comes to sanctions against Putin: If we are not doing everything possible, we are not doing enough. Time is not on our side.

“I look forward to working in Congress with Republicans and Democrats to pass an emergency supplemental to help Ukraine. How we deal with Putin determines what happens in other regions like Asia and the Middle East. We need to get this done in the Senate next week.”

Mace is in favor of severe sanctions against Russia, but wants it to be a “show of economic force” by Europe and the United States combined.

“The unilateral sanctions against Putin so far have not worked, he does not care” says Mace. “So we need to work with our allies in Europe and around the world to bring sanctions that are going to have impact, are going to have meaning and are going to break the bank with Russia.”

With more than $50 billion in oil and gas exports over the past few years – mace says Putin now has a “war chest” of money he has used for military weapons just for a conflict like this.

As for the claims by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham that if President Trump was in office this wouldn’t have happened?

“He didn’t act in this aggressive nature when Trump was President and now he is doing it under Biden tenure,” said the Republican Mace. “Whether you do or do not support President Trump or his administration this didn’t happen.”

But the representative says she does support the current President and allies all over the world.

“It’s going to take the western world to come together and push back on Putin and let him know this is not ok.”

Mace believes it is “too soon” to know if Parris Island Marines or any other South Carolina soldiers will end up in the region.

She does say that she “does not want” one drop of American blood spilled in Ukraine, but the loss of life of innocent people could lead to further action.