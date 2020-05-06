Lowcountry insurance agents donate thousands to local food banks

During these tough times many in our community need support.

That’s why a group of Lowcountry businesses are stepping up to help.

Farm Bureau Insurance Agents from the Lowcountry gave four donations totalling $6000 is one of four cash donations to local food banks in Jasper and Beaufort County.

Margaret Curtis Food Bank in Ridgeland, Help Of Beaufort in Port Royal, Bluffton Self Help, and the Creative Church Food Bank in Hardeeville each got more than $1000 to help feed hungry people in the community.

Creative Church serves more than 260 people every week, a number they say has grown throughout the pandemic. Pastor Eric Clark says this donation means they won’t have to turn families away.

“It’s everything to us its critical to us,” says the Pastor. “This particular ministry the Creative Church food bank raises its own money so the occasional miracle like this is our bread and butter.”

“People are hurting right now and everybody needs to come together and work together and try to do what we can to support one another,” said Marty Sauls of Farm Bureau Insurance.

Across South Carolina, Farm Bureau insurance contributed $300,000 to local food banks throughout all 46 counties to assist communities with growing needs do to COVID-19 situation.