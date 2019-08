Picture courtesy of City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Four firefighters from the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department were recognized by the Rotary Club of Beaufort for a life-saving water rescue.

The department says the four men found a young woman in the water and brought her to a dock in the Old Point of Beaufort.

Aaron Rumsey, Gerald LaHay, Jason Garber and Zakary Morgan are the firefighters who were recognized.