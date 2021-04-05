Lowcountry Elementary School sets World Record, makes a big donation at the same time

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – A world record attempt and big charity donation all in one.

That was the goal at one Lowcountry elementary school Monday.

“Oooh there’s tension in the air,” smiles Dr Kathy Corley, Red Cedar Elementary School Principal.

A lot of tension at Red Cedar Elementary even before the first box is pushed down.

All of the cereal was donated to Red Cedar Elementary by families and local businesses.

6000 total lined up in the cafeteria, all in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record for a domino run.

“I’ll be on heart medicine by the end of this,” said Christopher Ratzel, Red Cedar Tutor and Cereal Engineer.

There were a lot of anxious moments from the staff as row after row fell.

The first time and second.. and third weren’t record breakers.

“Fingers crossed” smiled Ratzel.

Teachers who doubled as engineers were nervous during every run

Four times in, while everyone was tired, their spirits were still high

“Fourth time’s the charm right,” said Ratzel.

Actually it was the fifth time where box after box started to drop, the excitement grew.

Principal Kathy Corley banging a full set of drums, the gathered crowd clapping in unison to try and will the boxes to all fall a record to fall with them.

Principal Kathy Corley drums up some support for another domino run

It must have worked. When the run was finished 3730 boxes dropped, which once made official will be a new world record.

More importantly 6153 total boxes collected, a huge food prize, all donated to Bluffton Self Help.

“We estimate its about 32,000 to 40,000 meals right here that these kids are providing back to the community,” said Kim Hall, Executive Director, Bluffton Self Help. It’s really incredible, meaningful, and spectacular to be a part of this whole process.”

The energy was high from the gathered crowd of teachers and staff for every single pass

Now that all the boxes have been counted its time to take a break.

“Afterwards you are going to have a big box of cereal?”

“Afterwards I’m going to probably go kick of box of cereal into the woods,” laughed Ratzel.

Or for some, start thinking about the next big fundraiser.

“We will need to find a new challenge and I am pretty sure knowing the people I know they will tag me in some sort of Facebook post and say why don’t you try this and we just might,” smiled Dr. Corley. “But not anytime soon.”