Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society partners with EmployAbility and SCCPSS to host community-based waivers presentation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) in partnership with EmployAbility and Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Parent Mentors will be delivering an informative presentation about Family Support and the Community-Based Waivers.

This presentation is appropriate for Families of Individuals with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities (ID/D) who would like to learn about how these state-funded supports assist their dependent children & adults in school and post-school settings. Families will hear an overview of each support from Family Support & DBHDD agency representatives as well as receive information regarding application process for each support.

“All students have difficulty in transition from high school to adult lives,” said Juliet Hardeman, LDSS board member. “Students with disabilities have unique challenges and additional barriers to productive adult lives so early preparation and intentional planning with the students’ school teams are essential for the best post-school outcomes.”

Eligibilities for post-school services are different, funding can be impacted by state and federal cuts, and there may not be a provider(s) to provide the type of services/supports a dependent adult needs in the community. Learning about what is available and building on natural supports greatly increases the opportunity for a successful transition.

The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24th at EmployAbility located at 7209 Seawright Drive. Those interested in attending can RSVP here.