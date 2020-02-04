Lowcountry Congressman puts focus on protecting the South Carolina coast

As the Senate finishes up debate on President Trump’s Impeachment, a local Congressman came to the Lowcountry to talk about politics and the effect it could have on local beaches and waterways.

“Keeping our waters and environment clean is not a partisan issue.”

Those are some of the words of Rep Joe Cunningham as he came to talk about just that to a group of very interested bystanders.

Surrounded by sea life and information about our coast, Cunningham held a roundtable discussion about local waterways and the threats to its beauty and ecosystem from some of the bills being presented in Washington.

The roundtable discussion in Port Royal was focused on offshore drilling, protecting the coastline and the business that relies on the beautiful waters of the Lowcountry. As well as the President’s statement that the United State is now “energy independent”

Cunningham says as much as 70% of our coastline could be affected by drilling and other proposals that don’t take the environment or the effects on local businesses in our area into consideration.

“Why would we be opening up our shorelines to offshore drilling just so we could ship more barrels of oil overseas,” questioned Cunningham. “I think that’s a question that Senator Graham and Senator Scott need to start answering for the people here in South Carolina. This bill we passed out of the House, my bill to ban offshore drilling, should be brought to the Senate floor for an up or down vote.”

At the same time, his attention was diverted to Washington where a very partisan issue was going on, the Senate impeachment hearings. Specifically, the unwillingness of the Senate to call witnesses in the trial.

Cunningham, who voted in favor of impeachment proceedings, says the House will continue to work for the people.

“Aid that was voted on in Congress and it was withheld for politically motivated reasons. Some people think that is ok, I didn’t think that was ok. However this is about checks and balances, this is about the rules of law, this is about working with the President when we find common ground, but also hold him accountable when he does something we disagree with. That’s exactly the way we’ve operated.”

“We are going to continue to do our job in the House. It’s equally frustrating when my two-year-old son won’t each his vegetables but each not we cook them and put those vegetables in front of him because we know he needs them to be a strong man. We are not going to stop doing our job, whether it be my house or in the House of Representatives just because someone else is refusing to eat their vegetables that particular day.”

Rep. Cunningham will be back in Washington tomorrow for the State of the Union address where he hopes the President will address some of the issues he is focused on, issues like the environment, the infrastructure needs in South Carolina and beyond and the price and problems with prescription drugs.