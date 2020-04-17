Lowcountry Congressman pledges more support for struggling small businesses

Joe Cunningham says he doesn’t want to look back, only forward.

“I don’t think it does us much good to look back and criticized people for political gain. A lot of these decisions are being made by Governors or Mayors are big decisions and they are important decisions and it doesn’t advance the ball down the field to criticize either the president or the governors on what they haven’t done. I’m more interested and more motivated to look ahead and see how we can work together and establish criteria that benefit everybody.”

That is why he didn’t directly criticize the President or the Governor.

The First District Congressman does have strong feelings about what should be done next to help the businesses recover — and when they should be able to open their doors again.

“We need to listen to medical and health care experts when we are on that downward route, decreasing cases,” said Cunningham. “Look at that, understand the data and look at the data the facts that are presented.”

“Sates should see a decline in documented cases over a several week period. we can talk about that period but probably a couple of weeks. Number 2 we need to make sure there are hospitals that can treat all patients without crisis care, lastly, we need a robust testing program in place including antibody tests in place for at-risk workers.”

Only then does Congressman Joe Cunningham believe many of the shelter in place orders should be lifted.

For now, the Congressman is focused on the small businesses that are struggling to survive throughout the Lowcountry.

The Payroll Protection plan,n designed to help businesses pay salaries during the shutdown, has already used all $350 billion it was allocated but many restaurants say it didn’t address their needs in the first place.

“It doesn’t really do anyone any good to have someone waiting if no one is coming to sit at those tables or having bartenders if no one is going to sit at the bar. There needs to be an adjustment on the timeframe on when that occurs and when they can use those funds,” said Cunningham.

The Senate is crafting a bill to help hospitality and tourism. the congressman says it needs to be specific with several points if it will make a difference.

“Expanding eligibility for the programs for 501-C6 organizations, expand the funding to expand the payroll cost for up to 3 months after the establishments can reopen,” said Cunningham. “We have requested to allow those loans to mature in 10 years rather than only 2 years.”

“At the end of the day, these businesses we are trying to help aren’t just businesses its our community. These are businesses ran by owned by our neighbors our family our friends and when one of us suffers we all suffer.

As for the orders in South Carolina, Cunningham says more “clarity” could have been provided by the Governor. But he asks for patience from the people and plans to support state leaders during this difficult time.

“We were a little bit late to the game on the stay at home or home at work order, says the Congressman. “these are important decisions big decisions for the governor to be making and im finally glad he made that one.”

Cunningham also mentioned a bill he sponsored, which was signed into law last week which allows veterans to attend virtual claims hearings instead of having to travel, as proof that Congress can still function outside of the Coronavirus and get work done that benefits the country.