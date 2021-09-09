Lowcountry church delivering meals, hope during Pandemic

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Since the pandemic started we have heard more about food insecurity and hunger in communities here and across the country.

As part of “Hunger Action Month,” we put the spotlight on one local agency working to end the problem.

“How much does it mean to you this program they are running?”

“Trillions of dollars,” says Doris Gray.

Love house Ministries in Beaufort isn’t cashing in on its delivery program, it is working to make sure every hungry senior in the area gets a good meal and more.

“Many of them stand outside waiting for that arrival, that social contact,” says PastrorTheresa Roberts of Love House Ministries. “I think are just the additives. I really do.”

Pastor Theresa Roberts and her small staff of volunteers are packing up this day’s choices..

Food provided for their members by the Lowcountry Food Bank.

At its peak, the program was dropping off to 85 homes every single day.

All seniors may not have any other way to get a hot meal.

“In those times where they have those crises. Where they can’t get up. Where they don’t feel good and they don’t have children to check on them every day,” explains Pastor Roberts. “Then those meals are so special. because they are able to put them in and say ahhh, they have helped me so much.”

“I’ve got your meal and I have hand sanitizer and masks,”

“Thank you very much,”

For Doris Gray, it is not just about her. Her husband is in bed with a hip issue. So this meal is right on time.

“To have that hot meal available to me. It’s the peace that I have something to eat that day,” said Doris.

Shantae Williams is one of the volunteer drivers.

Three times a week she loads up her van and hits the road to check up on her clients.

“I feel good giving it to them because I know it’s a balanced meal,” said Shantae. “They have their protein, their grain or starch, and their fruits and vegetables.”

“The longest period they have to go is Saturday Sunday,” explains Shantae. “We deliver Monday Wednesday and Friday three times a week We get that eye to eye that personal interaction with them to see that they are ok, see if they need anything.”

“If I have anything to express concerns, then I write it on there and tell Pastor Theresa. She will follow up and be sure.”

It’s that check-in and conversation that Alma Jean Mullens appreciates even more than the meal.

“I thank them for what they are doing for us. because it looks like the senior citizens is being forgotten,” said Alma Jean.

“It’s about the community,” said Pastor Roberts. “It’s not about the pulpit for us, its about the best way we can touch people.”

If you know someone in the Beaufort area who would benefit from the program or want to make a donation go to https://www.lovehouseministries.org/