HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) It’s an event combining music, food, crafts and a lot of love.

The Hilton Head for Ukraine benefit Sunday at Lowcountry Celebration Park on Hilton Head is designed to raise money for the refugees and displaced in the war-torn country.

Their goal from the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry is to raise $100,000 for Doctors Without Borders and World Central Kitchen’s efforts in Eastern Europe.

With the help of other churches, the group has raised nearly $70,000 already. Including a $10,000 donation from St Andrew’s By the Sea United Methodist Church.

While Ukraine is thousands of miles away, Rabbi Brad Bloom says the people here wanted to step up, do something to help, make a difference.

“I want Hilton Head to have the reputation for being a special community for another reason,” said Rabbi Bloom. “That is we are a caring community, we are a sharing community. And we learn from each other and the diversity of who we are.”

Organizer Anna Doyle says the event is bringing together all types of people and segments of the island population for a great cause.

“We are so lucky to be here and have the beautiful areas of the island to live with. I can’t imagine what it would be like to have everything you love and are about taken from you that way. If we can help by cooking food, playing music and having some fun while hearing an important message, its a win for everyone.”

There will be several Ukrainian refugees speaking at the event, along with classical, choir, and dance performances, as well as several well-known rock bands to jam out.

Rabbi Bloom himself will take a shot at rock superstardom by playing a few songs on his flute with the bands.

The event runs Sunday from Noon-6pm at Lowcountry Celebration Park, a site that was donated to the group by the Town.