Lowcountry business pivots manufacturing from art to COVID-19 protection

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – A Hardeeville business has made a major change to its manufacturing process.

All to keep their employees on the job and to protect the people saving lives every day.

Fire & Pine was making waves with their artistic wooden creations, filling shops across the United States.

But when the pandemic hit, their business was chopped down.

Now the machines are up and running again with a different purpose.

“We have to figure out a way to keep our doors open not just for the next couple months but for the next couple years,” said Ryan Martz, Owner, Fire & Pine.

It was just after the Pandemic hit, Fire & Pine found a way to stay active, switching from artistic wood carvings to something simpler and more useful, face shields.

“Part of our business is thinking outside of the box and how to create new products,” explains Martz. “So when it came to creating face shields it was pretty easy compared to what we typically do.”

“We have been able to retrofit our manufacturing process top to bottom to keep people employed and working. Add some people and also making products to give back.”

The lasers that once carved detailed maps into wooden sheets now cut out the patterns for the shields instead. Employees then add the padding and the elastic bands, wrap them up, box them and get them ready to ship.

“We have everything in place,” said Martz. “We have suppliers, we have our facility. we have all the machinery that we need for the process. The only missing factor would be orders and employees. People that wanted to continue working we wanted an outlet for them to still work.”

“If we can get some orders to come in we can add employees who have been laid off.”

Right now there are nine employees on the assembly line now. Each one is happy to be on the job and making a difference.

“I’m happy to help the people that need help while helping our company too,” said Austin Tisdell. “I’m hoping it will spread out as far as we need to as long as we need to.”

“I’m so so so glad that we figured out a way to do this because not only did it keep us employed, and get rid of that exact worry but we are doing it in the help of this pandemic that all of probably thought we couldn’t do anything about,” said Madison Brace. “My boyfriend works for a glass company in Beaufort and he’s here helping us because he’s out of work I was like dude come help us, do something for the greater good. help us with that.”

“In this type of situation, these times you have to broaden your perspective,” said Martz. “Really just hunker down and get out of your comfort zone and see what we can do, what we can do to help out.”

Fire and Pine is pumping out about 3600 face shields a day, already has a few orders, and more than enough room to expand the process and make as many as 500,000 a week. Then he could hire 100-150 more employees, even if it could be short term. That wouldn’t just improve his bottom line, but allow him to hire more local folks out of work.

The company’s goal is to keep pricing down, and not just pay salaries but also donate money to charities who need it, like Volunteers in Medicine in Bluffton and Hilton Head and NAMI.

Martz said he is also willing to work on pricing with local First responders and non-profits who are helping keep the community safe.

If you would like to make an order or find out more: https://fireandpine.com/