Lowcountry authorities recover body of missing man off Lady’s Island

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry authorities recovered the body of a 78-year-old man near Lady’s Island Thursday afternoon.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), hours prior, family members reported David Sharp missing from his Lucy Creek home.

They advised they saw him Wednesday night before going to bed, but he was gone when they woke up. They indicated he may have gone out on his dock after they went to bed.

BCSO deputies searched the area surrounding his home and dock but were unable to find him. The department sent out a helicopter to search for Sharp.

A body was observed submerged in the water near his dock. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded with a boat and recovered the body.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office confirmed it was Sharp’s body.

BCSO says at this point, there are no signs of foul play in the 78-year-old’s disappearance and death.

A forensic autopsy will be performed on Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause and manner of his death.