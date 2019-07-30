Lowcountry art exhibit showcases artists who work behind bars

All artists from "Transcendence" show on Hilton Head are inmates from Allendale Correctional facility

Artists usually have studios, a place to stir their creative juices.

But some in the Lowcountry are painting from somewhere different, behind bars.

The artists in “Transcendence” art show at the Art League of Hilton Head Hilton Head Island are all Allendale Correctional inmates learning to channel their anger and their emotions into a canvas or a kiln.

“There are 15 men in my program, we have 13 more on a waiting list right now and they are all inmates,” says Delane Marynowski, the volunteer coordinator for Advanced Artists of Allendale program.

“The first time I was there it was very overwhelming. I wasn’t sure I wanted to be there. Until I met the men and talked to them and then I realized these were men who are truly working on their character, not only developing themselves as artists but who they are. They truly want to be a positive force in society when they get out.”

“When I listened to them talk about what was the deepest desire of their heart, it was to be seen as an artist.”

“Through art is the main way they have been able to heal and transcend and they want to be able to share that with other people.”

“The best surprise is watching the men grow. As I have watched the in the last year and a half they stand taller, they smile easier their self -confidence has grown so much. I see them healing before my eyes.”

“Anyone can change a life, anyone can transcend, anyone can become a better human being with hard work. It just doesn’t happen. It takes hard work, it takes commitment and art is the vehicle that allowed them to change. art is something that brings them joy, whether you are an artist or not it can bring joy and beauty into your life.”

“It gives them hope. they have told me over and over that someone that doesn’t know them donates things to our program, or comes to see their work and values their work as an artist it gives them hope that they can, they can be accepted back into society, that they have changed and it gives them hope for the future.”

The show is called “Transcendence”.

It runs through August 24th at the Art League of Hilton Head, inside the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in Shelter Cove.

The doors are open from 10-4pm Monday-Saturday and Noon to 4 pm on Sunday.

All the pieces are for sale. The inmates get 40% of the proceeds which they can use behind bars or when they leave prison.

The entire program is supported by donations and volunteers.

You can support the Advanced Artists of Allendale program by:

· Buying a piece of art or note cards

· Donations of new or slightly used art supplies (drop off at Hilton Head Art Academy on Cordillo)

· Cash donations to cover the cost of supplies (tax-deductible, make checks out to Character Restoration Initiative with Advanced Artists on the memo line)

· Scholarship- $350 sponsors an artist for a year and allows them to be a showing artist in the Gallery

· Be a visiting artist and teach a class (4 hours)

· Donate reference photos for men to paint

Just contact the Art League of Hilton Head at (843)681-5060 for more information.