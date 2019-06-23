Lowcountry community mourns loss of longtime firefighter

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Lowcountry community is remembering the life of a longtime firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Jasper County Firefighter and EMT Coleman Loadholt passed away Friday.

Officials say Loadholt suffered a medical emergency while on duty at the fire station, before being transported to the hospital where he later died.

Visitation will be Monday at 5-7p at Peeples & Rhoden Funeral Home, 300 Mulberry St. W Hampton, SC 29924.

The funeral service will be Tuesday at 1100 at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church, 235 Lutheran Church Rd, Fairfax, SC 29827.

The family asks that you send memorials to the Brunson Fire Department, PO Box 103, Brunson, SC 29911 or the Jasper County Fire and Rescue Auxiliary Fund at 358 Third Avenue, Ridgeland, SC 29936.



