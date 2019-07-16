Louisiana governor ‘extremely grateful’ Barry wasn’t worse

NEW ORLEANS (NBC News) – Louisiana residents are breathing a sigh of relief as they survey the damage left by Hurricane Barry.

While some neighborhoods were flooded, levees along the Mississippi River held, and rains, while heavy, were lighter than forecast.

“We absolutely made it through the storm. Beyond lucky, we were spared,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

Although Barry didn’t unleash catastrophic flooding in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to be cautious as they ventured outside on Monday.

Edwards said he was “extremely grateful” that the storm had not caused the disastrous flooding. There had not been any reports of weather-related fatalities, Edwards said.

Crews are now working to restore power to thousands of homes.

