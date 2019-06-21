SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the first day of summer and a good time to remind yourself to always look again before you leave your car. The National Safety Council says more kids died in cars last year than any other year.

Leaving a baby in the car for just minutes can be deadly. In 2018, the National Safety Council says 52 kids died in hot cars.

It says people forgot children inside cars more than 50 percent of the time. Fewer people knowingly did it or did not see the kids get into the car.

The council suggests putting stuffed animals in the front seat or putting important items — like a bag or shoe — in the back seat, so you are forced to check before you leave.

Parents can also take advantage of modern car seats that alert you when a child is in the back seat. Alarm clocks and routine calls with your spouse, daycare provider or babysitter are also beneficial.

WSAV has ‘look again’ stickers available for your car to serve as yet another reminder. They are available at Ford dealerships throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, and at Pediatric Associates of Savannah.