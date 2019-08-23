Longtime Pooler Mayor not seeking another term

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb says after 16 years he is not seeking re-election. Lamb tells us he leaves a growing city in good financial shape. He made the announcement at Pooler City Hall today and indicated his support for Council member Rebecca Benton, who is the first woman to qualify to run for mayor in Pooler.

Benton has served as Mayor Pro tem for the past eight years. She told reporters that Lamb leaves big shoes to fill, but her experience for nearly two decades on the council has prepared her to lead the city.



Two more candidates, Steve Larson and Adam Bridges, officially qualified to run for mayor of Pooler earlier this week.