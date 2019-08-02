Long, Montgomery County students go back to school

LUDIWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – Students are getting ready Friday to go back to school in Montgomery and Long Counties. Expect heavy traffic and delays on roads.

Before you head out the door, know that school officials in Long County overturned a policy that requires students to use clear or mesh backpacks.

Plus, teachers and students are getting school supplies for free.

The district says it will give students basic supplies. Teachers can request supplies throughout the year as they need them.

The district says a $1,500 donation from A New Beginnings Church helps pay for the cost of the supplies.

Grade school students spend an average of $700 per year on school supplies, including clothing and electronics.

Long County is still looking for bus drivers. The district will train new employees for free if they do not have experience.

Entry-level pay starts at $17 per hour. Pay is more for drivers with experience.

To apply or for more information, call (912) 545-2350.

Don’t forget to send your first day of school pictures to pics@wsav.com.