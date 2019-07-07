Long Co. man arrested after four-hour standoff with police

A Long County man is facing serious charges this morning after a four-hour long standoff with swat teams and law enforcement officers.

It all began with a violent domestic dispute. Sean Hafer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after police say he threatened his girlfriend with a knife.

Deputies responded to their residence on Huckleberry Lane in Ludowici around 11 p.m. last night, but when they got there Hafer refused to come out.

“We obtained an arrest warrant for the gentlemen here and a search warrant we then came and we breached the front door,” said Earl Freeman, an investigator with the Long County Sheriff’s Office. “After we knocked unannounced, once the door was open, came we announced and then he came out the door and gave up.”

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol, and the Department of Natural Resources assisted with the arrest.



They say the standoff with Hafer lasted over four hours, but luckily it ended peacefully and no one was hurt.