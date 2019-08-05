London’s Heathrow Airport says Tuesday strike suspended

FILE – In this file photo dated Tuesday, June 5, 2018, a plane takes off over a road sign near Heathrow Airport in London. Heathrow Airport officials and union leaders are holding last-ditch talks in hopes of averting a strike at Europe’s busiest airport. Security guards, firefighters, engineers and drivers at Heathrow plan to go on strike at one minute after midnight if negotiations on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 fail. The airport cancelled more than 170 flights scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in preparation. Members of the union Unite have voted to reject an offer Heathrow officials said provided a 7.3% pay increase over 2½ years. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

LONDON (AP) — Officials at London’s Heathrow Airport say a planned labor strike has been suspended after the union representing security guards, firefighters and other workers agreed to take a pay offer back to its membership.

Unite union members had planned to strike Monday and Tuesday at Europe’s busiest airport over an ongoing pay dispute. The union put off the start of the work stoppage and then called off Tuesday’s strike after mediated talks Monday.

Another two-day strike is planned for Aug. 23-24.

Unite members earlier rejected an offer that Heathrow officials said had included a 7.3% pay increase over 2½ years.

Union officials had said they were focused in the negotiations on closing disparities between airport workers doing the same job.