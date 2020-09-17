Logistics for SCCPSS hybrid learning option still in development

With a vote of 8 to 1, the Savannah Chatham County Public School Board approved a hybrid learning plan Wednesday. 53% of district families seemed to support the plan in a district sponsored survey, though there are questions about whether some parenst and guardians filled it out multiple times.

However, Savannah Distrit 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan says “It is rushed.”

Wilder-Bryan spoke against the hybrid plan during Wednesday’s virtual meeting. She says in-person learning poses a serious threat to families she represents. “We don’t know how people live, and so those grandmothers who are taking care of those kids, and siblings who have pre-existing diseases… its just going to put them further in harms way.”

As of Thursday the district is still figuring out logistics like bus schedules and staffing, according to a spokesperson.

They say they’ll have a better idea once they know how many families intend to go hybrid. We do know that staff will return to schools on September 28. On october 5th, some students will start in-person classes two days a week with one group going on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be all virtual to allow for deep-cleaning.

Parents will be able to register for the hybrid option on the district’s website. According to a spokesperson, that link should be up and sent out to parents no later than Monday.