Loeffler, Warnock hold rallies in Savannah ahead of January election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With less than a month until the senate runoff election, candidates Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler are making last minute moves to push people to the polls.

Warnock held a drive-up rally where hundreds of constituents gathered to show their support as he encouraged voters to cast their ballots.

“Get dressed and put your shoes on until we have affordable healthcare for everyone.”

Warnock made it clear this election is about the people, affordable healthcare and bringing change to democracy.

“The people have to rise up in this defining moment in American history and reclaim our democracy and the only time that has happened is when the people have risen up”, he explains.

Meanwhile, Kelly Loeffler met with supporters at Tubby’s Tank House, where she spread a message on getting down to business and helping small ones who have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

“I’m fighting for the American dream, for the economy to reopen, to help us get past this pandemic and deliver relief. They have turned their backs on small businesses, schools and hospitals and I’m going to make sure there is targeted relief for all of those,” she says.

The senate runoff is January 5th. The senate currently stands at 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats.