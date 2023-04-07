WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Jesup community is in mourning today after one of its most beloved residents died in a plane crash.

And now detectives are starting to put the pieces together on what happened.

Several agencies, including the national transportation safety board and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, were investigating Thursday morning’s plane crash that killed Jesup pilot Howard Wasdin.

Officials say Wasdin has flown the 20-minute route from Fernandina Beach, Florida before .. and knew it well. And, they’re looking into if the weather had contributed to the crash.

“The pilot was familiar with the airport, has landed here many times before,” said Ralph Hicks of the National Transportation Safety Board. “We do have some reports on the weather that we’re looking at the time, approximately a quarter mile visibility and fog, 300 ft. ceiling, and calm winds.”

Starting today, they’re looking into any data recorded on the aircraft to figure out what exactly happened.

“We’re putting a team together to go through the wreckage, look at all the flight controls, the system, the engine,” said Hicks. “Once we recover the aircraft it’s gonna go to Griffin, Georgia for further analysis.”

A friend of Wasdin, Bud Collins, told News 3, “Almost everyone I ran into in the last 24 hours they already knew about it. News kind of spread like wildfire because of who he was and the standing he had in the community.”

This includes Bud Collins who grew up across the street from him.

He said, “I was really hurt by it. I’ve known him for so many years. He’s really a solid guy. I had a lot of respect for him.

Wasdin was a retired Navy Seal, Purple Heart and Silver Star Recipient, best-selling author, chiropractor and a well-respected figure in Jesup.

Collins explained, “It seems rather sad because he was in the Navy Seals, he was overseas, and in the black hawk down situation, he almost died there while he was in service, and then to come home and to die suddenly and tragically like this, it really touched me, because I thought a lot of him.”

As for when we’ll have a full report on the cause of the crash – and what can be done to prevent another in the future – detectives say that could take up to 18 months.