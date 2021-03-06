Locally owned Chick-fil-A hosts race to support community nonprofits

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV)—Chick-fil-A Vidalia held its 6th annual road race Saturday benefiting local nonprofits that serve the community.

Participants had the option to run a 5K, 10K, or one-mile race with proceeds benefitting the Paul Anderson Youth Home, a Christian residential program and on-campus school for young men between the ages of 16 and 21 struggling with behavioral problems and issues of discipline, anger and depression.

Donations also went to WinShape Camps for Communities, a professional organization that impacts young people through experiences that will enhance their Christian faith, character and relationships.

“We may provide the route, t-shirts and snacks, but the Vidalia community looks forward to this event every year, and they bring the positive energy that takes this race to the next level,” Chick-fil-A Vidalia restaurant operator Britt McDade said.

“It is so rewarding to see people come together in support of two phenomenal ministry organizations, and we hope to continue our partnership with the Paul Anderson Youth Home and WinShape Camps for Communities for many years to come,” he added.