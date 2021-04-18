Local women’s club holds annual event for charity

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – The Junior League of Savannah, a local women’s non-profit organization, held their first in-person event following the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday night.

“We’re really excited that this is our first in-person event that we’re able to have again. As you can see, we’re able to have it again safely. So, we’re really excited to be back and doing these,” said Brooke Phillips, auctions solicitation chair.

Founded in 1926, the Junior League of Savannah dates back almost 100 years in the greater Savannah area.

“We are a group of women that promote volunteerism, training women in the community, and we host a variety of events throughout the year,” said Jackie Schott, President of the Junior League.

The annual low country boil featured plenty of food and drinks, along with a hands-free silent auction, with 100% of the proceeds going to various charities.

“This year we were proud to partner with Park Place Outreach and the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, as well as a variety of done-in-a-day’s where we partnered with other local organizations and supported their causes,” Schott added.

If you’re interested in joining the Junior League of Savannah, you can visit their website for more information.