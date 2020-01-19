Local vendors grapple with losses after major fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The coastal empire’s largest flea market is back open just days after a major fire caused the roof in Building B to collapse.

David Davis, a market vendor who said he has been with the Keller’s Flea Market since it first opened, relayed his incomprehension of how the vendors in Building B might be feeling.

“I have tried to imagine it and it’s just unfathomable,” Davis said.

Davis said the day the fire started was confusing for a lot of the vendors who did not know what parts of the market were on fire. He said his phone was flooded with concerned calls.

Building B, in the front area of the Keller’s Flea Market, was consumed by flames Tuesday morning around 11:40 a.m. Over 80 first-responders from various stations raced to the scene to extinguish the flames. They arrived within minutes and were able to contain the fire, but vendors at the market said by that point, more than four individuals had already lost all of their wares. Some people said they estimated one of the businesses had lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

“I think they’re feeling more than the monetary loss. This was a community-type involvement that they had with each other and the public,” Davis said.

Willie Anderson Jr., another long-term vendor, said he thinks vendors will continue to support each other and help the businesses who watched their livelihoods go up in flames.

“Being here today, speaks volumes to the community and speaks volumes to the vendors: resilient, determined, we got to live another day,” Anderson said.

Market officials said they are grateful for the community’s support, and are still investigating the cause of the fire. Police said no one was injured in the fire.