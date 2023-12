(WSAV) – The Savannah Christian Raiders will play for the first state title (GHSA Class 3A) since 2011 after beating Carver, 51 to 26.

The last time the Raiders played for the state titled in 2011, they won against Landmark Christian, 20-3.

The Swainsboro Tigers will also head to the GHSA Class Division I State Chamionship beating Brooks County, 24-17.

OTHERS SCORES

Calvary Day – 42

Cedar Grove – 49

Benedictine – 31

Stockbridge – 45

Bryan County – 14

Prince Avenue – 49