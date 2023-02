(WSAV) – With eight seconds left in the game, Veronica Sierzant stepped to the free-throw line with the score tied at 44. After a calm deep, Sierzant went into her shooting form and knocked down both free throws to give Island a 46-44 win against New Hampstead.



Meanwhile, Groves high school holds on to third place in Region 3 Class 3A after beating Calvary Day, 60-48.