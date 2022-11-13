(WSAV) – Saturday evening, Calvary kicked off against Salem at 1 p.m. and took home a 49-0 win.

Meanwhile Tattnall County’s season ended Friday night with a score of 26-0.

Savannah Christian offense exploded as the Raiders beat Hephzibah 41-26.

Thomas Heyward earned the right to keep chasing their fifth state title after a 43-22 win against Calhoun Academy.

More Saturday Local Scores:

Liberty County – 19

Morgan County 14

Carvers Bay 6

Estill 12

Long County 0

Harlem 28

Jenkins 13

Warner Robins 31

Statesboro 0

Dutchtown 45

Wade Hampton 27

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 71