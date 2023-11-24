(WSAV) – Four local high schools punch their to ticket to the Final Four in the GHSA Football Playoffs. Local scores listed below.
SCORES
Wesleyan – 21
Calvary Day – 42
Savannah Christian – 42
Lumpkin County – 21
Oceanside Collegiate Academy – 42
Hampton County – 21
Jenkins – 0
Cartersville – 35
Pinewood Christian – 28
John Milledge – 63
Brookstone – 24
Bulloch Academy – 22
North Oconee – 26
Benedictine – 48
Toombs County – 21
Rockmart – 45
Commerce – 16
Bryan County – 24
Swainsboro – 34
Elbert County – 28