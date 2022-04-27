SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Benedictine is one of many Coastal Empire teams that will move on in the playoffs. The Cadet won with a final score of 22-1 against Westover. More local scores are listed below.

Game One

Benedictine 11

Westover 1

Richmond Hill 12

Lakeside 2

Wayne County 8

Mundy’s Mill 7

Jenkins 1

Cairo 13

Islands 5

Bainbridge 11

Game Two

Benedictine 22

Westover 1

Richmond Hill 15

Lakeside 3

Islands 4

Bainbridge 7

Jenkins 0

Cairo 16

Other games

Effingham County 13

North Atlanta 10

Beaufort Academy 5

John Paul II 13